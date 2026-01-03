3 people injured after fiery crash in Santa Barbara County

A car crashed into a tree and caught on fire on the southbound Hwy 101, north of Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County, on Saturday, Jan. 3 at around 10:20 a.m.
According to the post on X, 3 passengers were removed from the car and taken to the Marian Regional Medical Center. One person is facing critical injuries, and the other 2 people face mild/moderate injuries.
Vehicle Accident: SB HWY 101 north of HWY 154. Single vehicle in to a tree which became fully involved in fire. 3 passengers extricated from the vehicle. All 3 occupants transported by AMR to MRMC. 1 patient with critical injuries. 2 patients with mild/moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/vfHpuZ56A5— PIO (@PIOSBCFireInfo) January 3, 2026