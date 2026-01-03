Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 people injured after fiery crash in Santa Barbara County

A car crashed into a tree and caught on fire on the southbound Hwy 101, north of Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County, on Saturday, Jan. 3 at around 10:20 a.m.

According to the post on X, 3 passengers were removed from the car and taken to the Marian Regional Medical Center. One person is facing critical injuries, and the other 2 people face mild/moderate injuries.

