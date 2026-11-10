30 runners receive medical treatment after Santa Barbara Half Marathon; police investigate

Thirty runners received medical treatment after participating in the Santa Barbara Half Marathon on Sunday, with some transported to local emergency departments as authorities investigate what caused the reported illnesses.

More than 7,000 runners took part in the race Nov. 8. One participant reported seeing runners collapse or receive medical assistance along the course as temperatures rose throughout the morning.

Diana Cervantes, who participated in the race, said conditions initially felt comfortable but became increasingly hot.

“It was kind of cooler in the morning, like around 7, so it felt really nice. But then towards 8iish, it started getting really hot,” Cervantes said.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health, first responders were dispatched at approximately 8:41 a.m. to an area near East Victoria and State streets after receiving a report of a runner experiencing near-syncope, a condition that can cause lightheadedness or a feeling of nearly fainting.

Cervantes said she began noticing more runners in distress around mile 10.

“Around mile 10, I started seeing quite a few people passed out on the side of the road. EMS was coming to help,” she said.

Santa Barbara County Public Health reported that 30 runners received medical treatment. The majority were transported to local emergency departments by ambulance or private vehicle.

A public health official said the symptoms appeared consistent with heat exhaustion, although the cause of the reported illnesses has not been confirmed.

“Just kind of looking at the symptoms, as far as I know, at this point from the public health side, it's looking like heat exhaustion,” said Ryyn Schumacher with public health.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is leading the investigation into the reported illnesses.

Police said there is no specific action recommended for the general public at this time. However, participants who feel unwell are encouraged to seek medical attention and follow guidance from health care professionals.

Authorities have not confirmed whether heat exposure was responsible for all of the reported illnesses.

