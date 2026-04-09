$6.15 million in federal funding secured for Santa Barbara Harbor project

Congressman Salud Carbajal has announced that $6.15 million in federal funding has been secured for the dredging of Santa Barbara Harbor.

The funding comes through the Fiscal Year 2026 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan, an annual initiative that supports key infrastructure improvements nationwide.

“The Santa Barbara Harbor serves an important role in our local economy and emergency response services,” Carbajal said. “This federal funding will ensure our harbor is deep enough to continue handling maritime commerce and tourism while providing the U.S. Coast Guard with reliable channels for public safety and national security missions.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse emphasized the urgency of the project, calling the harbor “the pulse of our community.”

He warned that without routine dredging, sediment buildup could threaten public safety, economic activity, and daily coastal operations.

The harbor plays a vital role as a hub for commercial fishing, tourism, and emergency services.

Officials say dredging effort will maintain proper depth levels, ensuring that commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and response ships can continue operating safely and efficiently.