$6.15 million secured for dredging of Santa Barbara Harbor

Two months after a proposed federal budget raised alarm over a $4 million shortfall for dredging at the Santa Barbara Harbor, Congressman Salud Carbajal says more than $6 million in federal funding has now been secured to keep the project on track this year.

The funding reversal comes after City officials warned in February that the loss of federal support, money that has funded routine dredging for nearly three decades, could jeopardize safe navigation and access to the harbor if sediment buildup was not addressed.

Liam Kennedy, an employee at the Paddle Sports Center, said regular dredging is essential to keeping the harbor operational.

“I think it’s critical because we have to dredge it every year, or else it will become a beach," Kennedy said.

Local fisherman Matthew Liso said the issue has been ongoing for years and requires more consistent long-term planning.

“If the harbor mouth is closed, then we can’t go to work and it's trickle-down effect and if I can’t go to work, I can't sell my products to the restaurants,” he said.

Liso added that the impacts extend beyond navigation concerns.

“Shallow water makes the water warmer, and when we’re holding catch at the dock, that can cause fish to die. It also makes it harder to leave the harbor, especially during a swell,” he said.

In an email, Santa Barbara City official Mike Wiltshire provided additional details to KSBY about the status of dredging operations and the newly secured funding.

He says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed a dredge cycle just last week, which is expected to keep the harbor channel clear through the summer and fall.

The email states that the $6.15 million in appropriated federal funds will be used for future dredge cycles and is expected to be sufficient to cover at least two additional dredging operations—one in winter 2026 and another in spring 2027.

Officials also clarified that the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department and the City of Santa Barbara do not directly receive the funds. Instead, the money is appropriated to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for managing both the funding and dredging operations at the harbor.

Of the total $6.15 million, approximately $4.9 million is allocated for direct dredging costs, while about $1.2 million is designated for Army Corps staffing, overhead, and project management.

The correspondence further notes that, for the next fiscal year, the funding restores dredging operations to their typical scope and timeline. However, the funding is only secured for Fiscal Year 2026, and no additional funds have yet been approved for Fiscal Year 2027 and beyond. Officials said it is possible that the Army Corps could carry over remaining funds after dredging cycles are completed.

Despite the uncertainty beyond next year, the City reported no anticipated impacts or delays to harbor operations at this time, citing the recently completed dredge cycle and current funding availability.

Looking ahead, officials emphasized that federal funding stability remains uncertain, and continued advocacy will be necessary to secure future dredging cycles and maintain harbor accessibility.

