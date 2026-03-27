62-year-old man cited for gun in Santa Barbara

Around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning Santa Barbara Police say they received 911 texts reporting a man holding a gun inside a parked van at 320 E. Gutierrez Street.

Police say dispatchers confirmed the registered owner of the van as 62-year-old Rodolfo Ocana of Santa Monica had a gun registed under his name.

Officers say they approached the van and utilized the public announcement system to give several announcements and warnings.

According to authorities Ocana came out peacefully and admitted to having a pistol inside his van.

The loaded firearm, which police say was stored illegally inside the van, was taken for evidence.

Ocana was issued a citation for a misdemeanor firearm violation and released at the scene.