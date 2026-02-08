68-year-old woman killed in downtown Santa Barbara crash

New information has been released in a previously reported crash that happened on Thursday, February 6 in downtown Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of West Anapamu Street after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Due to the severity of the crash, the department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit was called in to conduct a full investigation.

Police said the pedestrian suffered significant injuries and was treated at the scene by first responders before being going to a hospital for emergency medical care.

Despite extensive lifesaving efforts by medical staff, the pedestrian later died from her injuries.

The victim has now been identified as Ventura resident 68-year-old Teresa Garcia.

Investigators confirmed the driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated fully with officers.

The driver was evaluated for impairment, and police determined alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.