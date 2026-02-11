$800,000 to be used on improving Carpinteria Bluffs

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved an $800,000 grant to improve the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, officials announced this week.

The multi-year project aims to restore trails, protect sensitive coastal habitats, and expand public access along the popular stretch of coastline. Planned improvements include trail repairs, safety upgrades, ADA-accessible pathways, removal of invasive plants, restoration of native habitats, and enhancements to parking and public amenities. Interpretive signage and a long-term stewardship plan are also part of the initiative.

For local resident Patti Ellis, who walks the trails five days a week, the grant is a welcome development. “This space needs to be available to everyone. It’s equal opportunity, for everyone to be able to enjoy,” Ellis said.

John Kloer, who has been traveling from Ojai for nearly 25 years to fly above the bluffs, described the area as a personal sanctuary. “There is something very comforting about being under this canopy, being way up in the air. It’s very calming. I would much rather look at plants than concrete,” Kloer said.

Emily Balli, a Santa Barbara resident who has visited the bluffs with her children for years, praised the planned accessibility upgrades. “I think it’s beautiful. I think everyone should be able to experience this bluff. I’ve been coming with my kids forever, and it’s not the easiest thing to get your stroller across the railroad track, so I understand it would be really cool if it was more accessible,” she said.

The grant, funded through cannabis tax revenues set aside in 2021, will be distributed to the city in four annual payments of $200,000. Each payment requires a written request and progress report to ensure the funds are spent as approved.

County officials said the improvements will roll out over the next several years, enhancing safety, accessibility, and the overall experience for visitors while protecting the bluffs’ natural habitats.