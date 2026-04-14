$850K in grant funding secured for upgrades at Santa Barbara Eastside Library

Rep. Salud Carbajal visited the Santa Barbara Eastside Library on Monday to celebrate an $850,000 federal grant secured for facility upgrades.

The funds will reportedly support the library's interior spaces, as well as renovations to its outdoor patios.

Rep. Carbajal spoke during a press event on Monday afternoon about the project, and how it is expected to impact the community.

“It's good to do, because we continue to enhance our communities and the quality of life of our residents, and this specific grant of $850,000 is, no doubt, going to enhance the quality of life of residents here on the Eastside," said Carbajal.

Carbajal reportedly secured the funding through the Community Project Funding program, which allows Members of Congress to request direct funding for projects in their regions.

The Congressman was joined on Monday by Mayor Randy Rowse, City Manager Kelly McAdoo, City Councilmember Wendy Santa Maria, and Library Director Brandon Beaudette.

The Santa Barbara Eastside Library is located at 1102 E Montecito Street.