88th annual Solvang Danish Days kicks off

The 88th annual Solvang Danish Days celebration kicked off on Friday in Santa Barbara County, offering festival-goers the chance to immerse themselves in Danish culture— without the flight to Europe.

Organizers call the annual event "California's premier Danish heritage festival," commemorating the establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans in 1911.

This year's Solvang Danish Days features a variety of activities and entertainment, from folk dancers to live music to eating contests.

Friday's events include a Solvang Food, Wine, and Culture Tour, axe throwing, and a Torchlight Parade.

Genesis Canizales, a festival-goer visiting from the San Fernando Valley, told KSBY that she is most looking forward to the live performances.

"We love entertainment, so we're gonna be front row, just listen to the music and see the dancing and just [see] all that there is to it," Canizales said.

The Solvang Danish Days celebration will run through this Sunday.

For more information on the festival, you can visit the Solvang Danish Days website.