90+ volunteers stage a full‑scale disaster drill at the Santa Barbara Airport

Betsy Greene was among more than 96 people in stage makeup portraying injured passengers during a full‑scale disaster preparedness exercise at the Santa Barbara Airport on Tuesday.

“I’ve done a lot of disaster drills,” Greene said.

The drill was a coordinated exercise involving airport staff, TSA, police, fire, EMS, paramedics, and other mutual‑aid agencies, giving first responders a chance to practice real‑world response tactics with hands‑on experience.

“We’re practicing how to respond to a large‑scale disaster where there are a lot of moving parts,” said Santa Barbara Airport Operations Manager Mike Smith.

All commercial airports are required to run a full‑scale mock drill like this every three years, according to Smith.

September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and EMS Director Vince Pierucci said now is a good time for residents across the Central Coast to check their own emergency plans.

“It’s a great opportunity to reach out to the American Red Cross or our local Office of Emergency Management. They’ll give you ideas and the direction you need to build an emergency plan,” Pierucci said.

In the event of an emergency, emergency personnel remind the public to prioritize their own personal safety first, then call 911.

“The most important thing, first and foremost, is to protect yourself. If there’s imminent danger, try not to go near it,” said Matt Yarbrough, AMR Supervisor.

For tips on making an emergency plan, contact the American Red Cross or your local Office of Emergency Management.