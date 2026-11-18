Academy Award-winning actress Penélope Cruz will be honored at the 42nd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Festival organizers announced the news on Wednesday, November 18 that Cruz will receive the Arlington Artist of the Year Award on February 11, 2027.

The award recognizes Cruz's more than three decades in the film industry, including her performances in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Volver and Parallel Mothers. Cruz made history as the first Spanish actress to win an Academy Award, taking home Best Supporting Actress for Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The festival will also highlight her recent performances in The Invite and La Bola Negra, along with her upcoming film Bunker.

"Over the past three decades, Penélope has evolved into one of cinema's most surprising and revelatory performers," said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

Previous recipients of the Arlington Artist of the Year Award include Timothée Chalamet and Kate Hudson. The 42nd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs February 3 through February 13, 2027, with screenings, celebrity tributes and special events throughout Santa Barbara.

For more information on the festival and tickets click here: SBIFF – Santa Barbara International Film Festival