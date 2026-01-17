Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Adoption fees waived for rabbits and guinea pigs until February 15 at SBCAS shelters

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS), in partnership with Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), is offering waived adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs through Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Rabbits and guinea pigs available for adoption can be visited Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county animal shelters in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria, as well as at BUNS.

“Small pets often get overlooked, but they make incredible companions,” said Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director. “This promotion is about celebrating love in all its forms and giving these animals the happy endings they deserve.”

According to SBCAS, many of the animals are already prepared to transition into adoptive homes.

