Americorps graduation ceremony honors members in Santa Barbara County

Community members were honored on Thursday during a graduation ceremony for the Santa Barbara County Americorps.

The ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang.

Americorps members earned the accomplishment by providing services to the unhoused community in Santa Barbara County.

According to the organization, members delivered 4,000 essential services in the county over the course of seven months, housing 80 people and assisting 300 others in finding permanent housing.

Americorps partners with the Department of Social Services and Northern Santa Barbara County (NSBC) United Way, among others, to serve the most vulnerable in the county.

Eddie Taylor, the CEO of NSBC United Way, told KSBY that the graduating members have had a positive impact on the Central Coast.

"The gratitude from my perspective is the impact that we have on the community. Not only are we helping the homeless, the unsheltered homeless community— at the same time, it helps the entire community because we're getting people off the street and keeping them off the street. That's ending the merry-go-round of homelessness," Taylor said.

To learn more about Americorps and the services it offers, you can visit the Americorps website.