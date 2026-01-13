Amtrak service could be back on track after damaged railroad tracks

Pacific Surfliner service between Goleta and San Luis Obispo remains suspended after heavy weather damaged Union Pacific tracks along the Gaviota Coast.

Union Pacific says it expects to reopen the line for passenger service on Tuesday, January 13.

In the meantime, Amtrak is operating connection buses to Santa Barbara so travelers can continue their journeys while crews repair the rails and confirm the route is safe for passengers.

The closure follows an incident last week in which an excavator clearing debris fell about 10 feet through a washed-out section of track near the Gaviota Coast.

The operator was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Rail officials say the tracks will remain closed until inspections and repairs are complete.

Passengers are told to expect delays, check Amtrak for schedule updates and bus connections, and allow extra travel time.