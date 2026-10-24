Armed suspect arrested in Santa Barbara on Saturday

A report of a domestic disturbance in Santa Barbara resulted in an armed suspect arrest on Saturday.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to the report at the 4400 block of Hollister Avenue at approximately 11:34 a.m.

The sheriff's office says deputies found a man who was armed with a knife when they arrived. Officials add the suspect fled to a horse corral in a equestrian center nearby, where he waved the knife and refused to surrender.

Several agencies then responded to the incident, including other law enforcement agencies, a K9 team, and crisis negotiators.

Officials say the man then surrendered at approximately 12:28 p.m.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 40-ear-old Maurillo Carriedo from Santa Barbara. He was taken into custody and will be booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.