Arroyo Hondo Preserve temporarily closes while storm recovery efforts are underway

Due to recent winter storms that significantly damaged Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is assessing the situation and planning recovery efforts.

However, some repairs cannot begin until the land is dry and stable enough to work on. Arroyo Hondo Preserve is expected to remain closed to the public for several months while recovery is taking place.

“Our role is to show up for the land — especially after moments like this,” said Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director of The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. “Storms are part of the landscape we steward, and caring for Arroyo Hondo Preserve right now means prioritizing safety, patience, and long-term responsibility.”

The Land Trust says recovery will require considerable resources to promote long-term preservation of the land, as well as supporting cleanup and stabilization efforts.