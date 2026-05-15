Attorneys call for expanded investigation after reported rape involving UCSB student

A UC Santa Barbara student is recovering after what her attorneys describe as a violent rape and assault on campus Saturday night.

Tyrone Maho, an attorney with Maho Prentice LLP, representing the student, said, "I think she’s doing as well as any survivor of a violent attack. She’s been traumatized. I think it’s going to take some time.”

The 18-year-old freshman’s attorneys say the attacker has not been identified or located. While UCSB police are leading the investigation, the woman’s attorneys are now calling on the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

According to the attorneys, who spoke on campus Thursday afternoon, the student and the alleged attacker met at a Sigma Pi party around the corner from Tropicana Gardens student housing. The attorneys say the assault happened at Tropicana Gardens between 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

“The suspect is still out there," Maho said. "The community is still in danger, and it’s urgent that many resources are devoted to this, and we’re hoping with the sheriff’s department, we can apprehend this person.”

Students in Isla Vista say the incident has left many people feeling uneasy, especially during late-night hours near campus.

"It’s definitely scary," said Gwyneth Boatwright, a UCSB student. "I’ve been carrying the taser more often because we’re always out here at like 2 a.m., so it’s definitely more scary.”

The student’s family and attorneys say they have not heard directly from the UCSB chancellor’s office or UCSB police regarding the investigation.

They are urging anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest to contact authorities immediately.

KSBY News reached out to UCSB, the chancellor’s office and Sigma Pi for comment Thursday, but has not yet heard back.

KSBY News also reached out to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office but was directed back to UCSB.

