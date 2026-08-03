Authorities investigate collision between vehicle and man in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a serious crash between a pedestrian and vehicle that occurred on the 1200 block of Coast Village Road on Sunday, August 2.

According to authorities, the police department received the report at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities located a man who was unconscious on the road. He was transferred to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling southbound on Coast Village Road when the pedestrian crossing was struck.

Authorities are investigating the crash, while they say DUI is not suspected to be a factor.

The 1200 block of Coast Village Road is expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation is completed.