Authorities release drone footage of boat rescue off Isla Vista coast

Two men stranded on their damaged boat off the coast of Isla Vista were rescued by fire officials Saturday, May 3. Now, authorities have released the drone footage that captured some of the incident.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials posted the drone footage to the department's social media pages.

It shows the rescue attempt of two men whose catamaran became disabled three-quarters of a mile offshore after a "mechanical mast issue," officials said in the post. It happened around 5:14 p.m. near Del Playa Drive and Camino Majorca.

Firefighters said they deployed the drone to establish visual contact before two water rescue teams arrived in the area.

Rescuers confirmed no medical emergencies and transported the men safely to Goleta Beach.

In the social media post, officials offered these safety tips:



Carry two forms of communication: a VHF marine radio and a fully charged cell phone

Always wear a life jacket

Ensure marine signaling devices are functional

Have a safety plan and keep your vessel well-maintained

Check the weather and surf conditions before launching

Share your float plan with someone onshore

"Being prepared on the water helps ensure a safe return," the social media post reads. "Safe boating!"