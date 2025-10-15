Barge to support critical Offshore Desalination Plant upgrade

Starting Monday, October 20, a 270-foot barge, the Ocean Provider, will be anchored just east of Stearns Wharf to support the Offshore Desal Pump Platform Stabilization Project.

The project aims to protect and strengthen the two offshore intake pump structures that supply water to the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant.

Crews will install protective rock around the pump platforms to enhance their resilience against strong ocean currents and large tidal shifts.

The barge will house all personnel, equipment, and materials necessary for the operation, with construction scheduled daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through late November.

Located about half a mile offshore in 35 feet of water, one of the pump platforms has shifted about 18 inches above the seafloor due to powerful currents.

The upgrade is vital to prevent further movement or collapse of the structure, originally built in 1991 and updated in 2016 during the Desal Plant’s reactivation.

City officials say the project reflects the city's ongoing commitment to diversifying its water supply and securing long-term, reliable access to water.

For more details, visit the Offshore Desal Pump Platform Stabilization Project.