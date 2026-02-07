Bars prepare for busy Super Bowl weekend as officers watch for impaired drivers

Super Bowl weekend is expected to bring large crowds to local bars and breweries, continuing a long-standing tradition of game-day celebrations.

At The Press Room in Santa Barbara, staff say Super Bowl Sunday has always been a busy and festive time. Bartender Joe Rafferty said the weekend has personal meaning for him and his family, recalling years when relatives would gather at the bar to celebrate.

Nearby, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company is also preparing for an influx of customers. Bartender Kelvin Grensted said major sporting events typically draw some of the largest crowds of the year.

“When we have big sporting events, we have lines going out the door, around the block,” Grensted said. “We’re expecting a big crowd.”

While businesses anticipate a strong turnout, officials continue to warn about the dangers associated with impaired driving. During last year’s Super Bowl, the California Highway Patrol reported arresting more than 200 drivers for impaired driving and responding to more than 130 crashes within its jurisdiction. Those incidents resulted in one fatality and more than 60 injuries.

The statistics have prompted some residents to change how they celebrate the game. Santa Barbara resident Arman Tigranyen said he prefers hosting a Super Bowl gathering at home rather than going out.

“I just prefer a house party, being with my friends and not with strangers at a bar,” Tigranyen said.

To help reduce the risk of impaired driving, Mothers Against Drunk Driving has partnered with Uber to offer riders a 25 percent discount on rides on game day. The organization encourages people to plan ahead and use a designated driver or rideshare service if they plan to drink.

