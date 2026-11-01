Beloved capybara at the Santa Barbara Zoo dies

The Santa Barbara Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved capybara, Antonio.

In August, KSBY reported that he was battling multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer that originates in the plasma cells of the bone marrow.

Zoo officials say their veterinary team worked with a local veterinary oncologist to develop a chemotherapy regimen to give him the best chance of remission.

They added he was showing some signs of improvement over the past few months, but during his last few days, his health sharply declined. He faced progressive limb weakness, which was severely affecting his quality of life. The zoo decided to humanely euthanize him.

According to the zoo, Antonio was born at the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum on July 26, 2022. He then joined the Santa Barbara Zoo in February 2023 and stole the hearts of many visitors during his time there.