Body discovered at base of cliff along Santa Barbara beach

A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the beach in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police and fire search and rescue responded to the area near the 1800 block of Camino De La Luz shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a body being discovered.

Police say it was found at the base of a cliff near some rocks and add that there were no signs of foul play.

The name of the person, who police say is believed to be in his 50s, is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

