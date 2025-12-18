Bomb threat reported in Santa Barbara neighborhood Wednesday evening

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a bomb threat in a Santa Barbara neighborhood on Wednesday evening, eventually calling in a bomb squad to assist.

A resident in the 1500 block of Veronica Place was cleaning through the attic when they found what was believed to be two grenades. By 5:30 p.m., officers had arrived on the scene. The Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad was requested and also responded.

After closer observation, it was determined that the objects are WWII-era military ordnance or artillery. As a result, the Vandenberg Space Force EOD team was sent to the scene.

During the incident, nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution, and the road was closed to traffic. By 8 p.m., the order was lifted, and the road reopened.