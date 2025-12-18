Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Bomb threat reported in Santa Barbara neighborhood Wednesday evening

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a bomb threat in a Santa Barbara neighborhood Wednesday evening, eventually calling in a bomb squad to assist.
Santa Barbara County.JPG
KSBY
Santa Barbara County.JPG
Posted

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a bomb threat in a Santa Barbara neighborhood on Wednesday evening, eventually calling in a bomb squad to assist.

A resident in the 1500 block of Veronica Place was cleaning through the attic when they found what was believed to be two grenades. By 5:30 p.m., officers had arrived on the scene. The Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad was requested and also responded.

After closer observation, it was determined that the objects are WWII-era military ordnance or artillery. As a result, the Vandenberg Space Force EOD team was sent to the scene.

During the incident, nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution, and the road was closed to traffic. By 8 p.m., the order was lifted, and the road reopened.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community