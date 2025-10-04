Budget shortfall threatens more than 100 Santa Barbara Co. Social Services jobs

Santa Barbara County’s Department of Social Services is facing a $9.7 million budget shortfall, and county leaders are proposing cuts to more than 100 positions to close the gap.

The restructuring plan, set to go before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, October 7, would eliminate 121 funded jobs, 65 of them currently filled and 56 vacant. The cuts span nearly every division in the department, but the biggest impacts fall on frontline staff.

According to county documents, the list includes:



38 Eligibility Workers: staff who process Medi-Cal and CalFresh applications

28 Social Services Practitioners and Workers: who handle child welfare and protective services

7 Social Services Case Aides: who support foster care and family programs

6 Supervisors overseeing those teams

Dozens of more positions in administration, IT, and clerical roles

For residents like Perry Will, who rely on the department’s programs, the thought of losing those positions feels personal.

“I hope they don’t cut it because we need it every day,” he said.

County officials say the problem is a structural imbalance that has been building for years. Workforce costs grew 18% over the past three years, due to negotiated raises and cost-of-living adjustments. But revenues, mostly state realignment funds, have stayed flat or even declined by 6%, leaving a $9.7 million hole in the current fiscal year .

“In fiscal year 24/25, social services spending exceeded revenues by $9.7 million, revenues are not keeping up with the costs,” said Kelsey Buttitta, Public Information Officer for the County of Santa Barbara.

Union leaders with SEIU Local 721 argue the county has options other than layoffs.

“We were recently notified by the county that they are intending to eliminate several positions, around 55 unfilled and over 70 filled that would result in a layoff,” said Carson Acosta, SEIU Local 721 regional director.

Acosta points to county financial reports that show Santa Barbara County has $14 million in surplus.

“From a quarterly financial report, we understand the county actually has $14 million dollars in surplus, which makes the anticipating layoffs all the more hurtful,” he said.

But Buttitta countered that using surplus funds won’t solve the ongoing problem.

“Separate items and separate issues,” said said, adding “it isn’t solvable with one time funds because it’s not something that just happened in the past two years, it’s happening this year and it’s happening for the foreseeable future.”

Union representatives warn the cuts will ultimately fall hardest on the county’s most vulnerable.

“These cuts are going to affect the most vulnerable county residents at a time when it doesn’t have to happen,” Acosta said.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a 90-minute hearing on October 7 to review the restructuring plan. County leaders emphasize that while staff positions would be reduced, programs such as Medi-Cal, CalFresh, and child welfare will continue, though residents may face longer wait times and heavier caseloads if the plan is approved.