Cachuma Lake over capacity after recent rainfall

Cachuma Lake is over capacity following recent rainfall, prompting officials to release water from the dam and temporarily restrict some lake activities.

The reservoir is currently at 101% capacity, according to Hugh McKay, who has served as a camp host at Cachuma Lake for nearly a decade.

“The lake is over capacity right now,” McKay said. “They’re letting water out of the dam to offset it.”

McKay oversees boat access on the lake, but recent conditions have limited activity. Boat rentals are currently on hold, and only certain vessels are allowed on the water because of debris.

“With all the water flowing in, we get a lot of debris,” McKay said. “There are trees floating out there, and that makes it a little dangerous for boats.”

Smaller watercraft, including kayaks and rowboats, are not allowed on the lake at this time, officials said.

Santa Barbara County officials say Cachuma Lake has already received significantly more rainfall than average for this point in the season. Lael Wageneck, a spokesperson for Santa Barbara County Public Works, said the lake has received 135% of its average rainfall so far.

“It’s still early in the rainy season,” Wageneck said. “Our three rainiest months are ahead of us, and we’re entering them with a full reservoir.”

The county said the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of the Interior agency that manages the reservoir, is closely monitoring approaching storms and will work to reduce the risk of downstream flooding.

While some lake activities remain restricted, fishing, hiking and camping facilities remain open. The Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is open daily from 6 a.m. until sunset. Officials recommend checking the park’s website for the latest updates.

Rainfall is expected to ease in the coming weeks, which could help stabilize water levels.

