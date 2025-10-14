California bill signed into law aimed at protecting blue whales and reducing emissions

Assemblymember Gregg Hart marked a major environmental milestone today with the signing of Assembly Bill 14 at Santa Barbara’s historic Stearns Wharf.

The new law establishes the California Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies Program statewide, expanding a successful local initiative designed to prevent fatal ship strikes on endangered whales and reduce harmful air pollution along the coast.

The program encourages large vessels to voluntarily slow down to 10 knots or less in key shipping lanes. Officials say slower speeds lower the risk of whale collisions and cut emissions near coastal communities.

Office of Assemblymember Gregg Hart

First launched in 2014 in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Hart says the program has already reduced more than 200,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases and helped achieve a 50% drop in whale strikes.

Hart was joined by environmental leaders, scientists, and air quality officials to celebrate the bill’s signing. AB 14 was coauthored by Assemblymembers Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) and Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael).

Hart says the program is now set to play a major role in California’s efforts to protect marine life and improve public health.