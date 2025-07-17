California lawmakers reintroduce bill to let DACA recipients join U.S. military

U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal and Gil Cisneros have reintroduced the Fight for the American Dream Act, aiming to allow DACA recipients often called 'Dreamers' to enlist in the U.S. military.

The bill also creates a pathway to citizenship for those honorably discharged.

Carbajal, a U.S. Marine veteran and immigrant, said, “...DACA recipients who want to serve the country they already call home.” Cisneros echoed the sentiment, calling it “a commonsense step” that supports national defense and immigrant rights.

Currently, DACA recipients are barred from military service. The bill seeks to overturn that.

