Carpinteria brewery faces lawsuit over outdoor music

Island Brewery in Carpinteria has been a local gathering spot known for award-winning beer and live music since 2001.

"Well, this is probably one of my favorite places in the community, and most people's favorite places. It's kind of a community hub, and it's kind of an incubator for local musicians," said resident Larry Nimmer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city council approved temporary outdoor music permits, and in 2024, voted to permanently allow outdoor music for businesses with entertainment licenses, but resident Stephen Marcussen says that is a problem.

"I'm entitled to my peace and quiet, and there are times where I get out of the shower and I can hear the bass drum," Marcussen said.

Marcussen’s home sits three blocks away from the brewery, and in September, he filed a lawsuit against the city and the brewery.

"We turned every stone over, starting with the brewery, the sheriff's department, and the city, and we could get no remedy," he said.

According to the city, Island Brewery is one of seven local businesses with outdoor entertainment licenses.

"We've been through all of the process, we've gone to the city council, you know, done reviews, made changes to the entertainment license and, that stipulate the hours of operation and how many times we can operate," said brewery owner Paul Wright.

Wright says the lawsuit could financially devastate their business and force them to close.

"It is really is upsetting. I just, I can't sleep at night. I'm worried about it. I know that we did everything that the city told us that we could do," said brewery owner Cheryl Wright.

Brewery supporters have raised over $12,000 through a GoFundMe to help the small business with legal fees.

The city says they've received several complaints from at least two people, including the Marcussens, and that council members have authorized the city to defend against the lawsuit.

"It's not what we really wanted to do, but I really would like to reclaim what I'm entitled to, which is my quiet and enjoyment and the use of my home," Marcussen said.

A case management conference is scheduled for December 19, 2025, in Santa Barbara.