Carpinteria caregiver arrested on elder financial abuse charges

A Carpinteria man who worked as an in-home caregiver has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to elder financial abuse, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are working to identify any additional victims.

Sheriff's officials say on April 25, a family member of an elderly care person in Goleta discovered suspicious activity involving the victim's checking account, including an unexplained cashed check and several missing checks.

The family member reported the concerns to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified the suspect as Jose Olivares-Alonso, 28, of Carpinteria, who had been employed as the victim's in-home caregiver.

On April 29 detectives served a warrant at Olivares-Alonso's residence in the 4700-block of Carpinteria Avenue. Authorities say Olivares-Alonso resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Olivares-Alonso was booked into jail on charges of resisting arrest and multiple felonies, including theft by a caretaker, burglary, forgery, and identity theft. He has since been released.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Sheriff's Office tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at Most Wanted Tip – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.