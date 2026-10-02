Carpinteria Creek residents prepare for potential flooding ahead of El Niño impacts

Residents near Carpinteria Creek are preparing for the possibility of flooding as potentially heavy rain threatens the area this coming storm season.

“It’s been very treacherous many, many times,” said Debbie Hahn, Carpinteria resident.

Carpinteria Creek runs from the mountains through the city, and the City of Carpinteria identifies areas along the creek as being at risk for flooding.

“It all comes down from the mountains,” Hahn said. “Anytime we get massive rains like we usually do, it gets flooded.”

For residents who rely on roads near the creek, flooding can also disrupt daily routines.

“Yeah, it worries me because this route, I use it to get to my baby’s school, so it would affect me,” said Yarare Bailon, Carpinteria resident.

The city has several storm preparation measures in place, including a self-service sandbag station at City Hall for residents preparing their properties ahead of heavy rain. The city has also worked on flood-mitigation projects, including stormwater improvements along Via Real near Carpinteria Creek.

During previous major storms, city crews have cleared the Carpinteria Creek bank and bike path, while Santa Barbara County Flood Control has cleared debris basins in the Carpinteria Valley watershed.

“I know it’s coming, so we do the best we can,” Bailon said.

The city encourages residents to prepare before rain arrives and stay informed through local emergency alerts.