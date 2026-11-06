Carpinteria's seasonal sand berm offers protection as winter storm season approaches

As winter storm season approaches, a seasonal sand berm along Carpinteria City Beach is providing an added layer of protection against high surf and flooding.

For some residents, the barrier is taking on greater importance as concerns grow about what this winter could bring because of El Niño.

“You know, I've always thought, I'm happy they were here, but I didn't really think we needed them that much, because the water never came up that far. Now I'm thinking this year might be different,” said Carpinteria resident Frank Hobin.

The sand berm runs along Carpinteria City Beach between Ash and Linden avenues. It stretches approximately 1,400 feet and stands 9.5 feet high.

Built using sand already on the beach, the barrier is designed to absorb wave energy and help reduce flooding during periods of high surf and high tides.

The city's Public Works Department oversees construction, inspections, and repairs throughout the winter season.

The berm is temporary and will be removed in the spring, when the sand is redistributed to help restore the beach.

But the barrier is not a guarantee against flooding, and some homeowners are considering additional measures to protect their properties.

“There's a place in my window to put in a big metal door. I'm thinking of having it installed,” Hobin said.

The city is also looking at longer-term coastal protection through its Living Shoreline Project, which would explore restored dunes and beach nourishment to help protect the coastline.

Santa Barbara resident Dianne Johnson said she appreciates the additional protection for the community.

“I think it's a great way they protect this area every year. Seeing what's been going on down south with all those beach communities, I think it's nice to have the extra protections,” Johnson said.

The city will continue monitoring the berm and making repairs as needed throughout the winter storm season.

