Carrillo-State Street intersection receives artistic transformation

On Monday, construction crews began installing a new asphalt art mural at the intersection of Carrillo and State streets in Downtown Santa Barbara.

Funded by the Asphalt Art Initiative, the renewed intersection will feature Oaxacan-inspired artwork on crosswalks and curb extensions in the area.

The City says this new project will celebrate local culture and create a more welcoming public space in the heart of downtown. The new artistic treatments will be integrated with existing safety features, including planters, bollards, and pedestrian lighting.

City of Santa Barbara

Headed by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Asphalt Art Initiative aims to support innovative public art projects that enhance pedestrian safety, improve streetscapes, and engage communities.

In 2025, the organization provided the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture with a $100,000 grant to support the project. After completion, the project will be maintained for at least the next two years.

Construction is expected to last from April 13 through 24, with Carrillo Street at State Street reduced to one lane during the week.