Catholic Charities scales back rental assistance after loss of federal funding

Catholic Charities in Santa Barbara is struggling to continue providing rental assistance, a service it has offered the community for decades, after losing a key source of federal funding.

The nonprofit organization says it recently lost funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), forcing it to scale back its rental assistance program even as demand for help continues to rise.

Brian Clark, Client Services Regional Coordinator for Catholic Charities, said requests for assistance have not slowed despite the cutbacks.

“We haven’t found a way to get around the rental assistance problem, and we get calls every day, probably two or three a day from people asking for help,” Clark said. “This is the first time in 20 years we haven’t had rental assistance available.”

In response, the organization has shifted its focus to other forms of support in an effort to help families remain financially stable. Catholic Charities continues to offer utility assistance and food support to offset the loss of rental aid.

“There are different ways to keep these balls in the air, whether it’s utility assistance, rent, or making it up through food purchases each week with supplemental food,” Clark said.

At the organization’s food pantry, coordinator Tony Fernandez has spent the past decade sorting and distributing donations to ensure families receive safe and usable items.

“Every single item comes through my hands,” Fernandez said. “Whatever is good goes out. I don’t put anything expired on the shelves.”

Catholic Charities is also urging low-income homeowners in Lompoc to take advantage of a home repair assistance program that is currently underused. The organization encourages anyone who may qualify, or who knows someone who might qualify, to contact Catholic Charities directly for more information.

