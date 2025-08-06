Charges filed against three suspects in Santa Barbara stabbing

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that charges have been filed against 28-year-old Juan Fernando Rios, 30-year-old Sergio Rivas, and 29-year-old Luis Gerargo Terrazo in connection with a stabbing on State Street in Santa Barbara on August 1.

Rivas is charged with the murder of victim Anthony Bisquera-Hartley, with special allegations of committing the murder to benefit a street gang and the personal use of a knife. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon against a second victim, with special allegations of committing the assault to benefit a criminal street gang and causing great bodily injury. Rivas also faces several firearm-related charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded gun in public, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm while also in possession of cocaine.

Rios is charged with the murder of victim Anthony Bisquera-Hartley, with special allegations of committing the murder to benefit a street gang, personal use of a knife, and committing a felony while out on bail for a felony offense. He also faces several firearm-related charges in connection with a previous arrest on July 26, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm in public..

Terrazas is charged with the attempted murder of co-defendant Sergio Rivas, with the special allegations of committing the crime to benefit a criminal street gang and the personal use of a knife.

The incident happened at about 12:23 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of State Street. Officers in the area were flagged down by a passerby who reported several people fighting.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Bisquera-Hartley reportedly died at the hospital.