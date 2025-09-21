Child Passenger Safety Week: protect your child with the right car seat

The Santa Barbara Police Department, community organizations, and other local public agencies are holding their Child Passenger Safety Week event campaign.

According to officials, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of keeping children in the correct car seat, depending on their size and age.

During the campaign, SBPD encourages parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are riding safely by using the appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seatbelts. Parents are also able to schedule a free child safety seat inspection by contacting their local California Highway Patrol area office.

The annual campaign will run from September 21-27.