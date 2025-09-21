Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Child Passenger Safety Week: protect your child with the right car seat

CHP’s child passenger safety seat check-up is being held at the Target parking lot, located at 11990 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
The Santa Barbara Police Department, community organizations, and other local public agencies are holding their Child Passenger Safety Week event campaign.

According to officials, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of keeping children in the correct car seat, depending on their size and age.

During the campaign, SBPD encourages parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are riding safely by using the appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seatbelts. Parents are also able to schedule a free child safety seat inspection by contacting their local California Highway Patrol area office.

The annual campaign will run from September 21-27.

