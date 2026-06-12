Circus Vargas performing in Santa Barbara

The circus is making a stop in Santa Barbara.

Circus Vargas’ blue and white tent is now up at the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real.

The theme for this year’s show, which organizers call “an unforgettable adventure for the whole family,” is Masquerade.

Performances kick off Friday and continue through June 22.

Following that, Circus Vargas will pack up and head north to San Luis Obispo, putting on multiple shows at the Madonna Meadows from June 26 through July 20.

For tickets and more information, click here.