City of Santa Barbara to host 26th annual Creek Week

The City of Santa Barbara is inviting community members to celebrate Santa Barbara’s 26th annual Creek Week, taking place Sept. 20 through Sept. 27.

According to organizers, Creek Week is an annual opportunity to learn more about local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events and activities for all ages.

Creek Week will kick off with Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 20, where community members can volunteer at over 25 beach and creek locations countywide.

A full schedule of walks, talks, tours, and other events continues throughout the week, hosted by local governmental agencies, community groups, and environmental organizations.

The Sustainability & Resilience Department’s Creeks Division will also host several events, including:



Tour on the Land Shark

Steelhead Art Show and Community Forum

Urban Creek Trails walk

Microplastic Pollution presentation

Tour of the Mission Creek Restoration Project at Oak Park

Happy Hour event at the Brewhouse

Go for a Coffee at the Creek event

Throughout the month, the Library’s Faulkner Gallery is showcasing a photography exhibit featuring images of staff members’ favorite creek locations.

“We’re excited to host a diverse set of events this year,” said Creeks Division Manager Erin Markey in a press release. “By taking part in Creek Week and connecting with our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, we hope the community feels inspired to protect and care for our creeks, not just this week, but all year long.”

For the full schedule of events and additional details, visit the city's Creek Week webpage.