Click It or Ticket campaign begins Monday in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Police Department's Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off on Monday. From May 18th to 31st, Extra officers will be on patrol looking for people who are not wearing their seatbelts.

They will also be checking for children who are not properly secured in car seats. Officials urge parents to keep children in the proper car seats for as long as possible.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 800 unbuckled people died in crashes across California in 2023.