Community advocates inform residents of rights when encountering ICE

As immigration enforcement continues to draw national attention, local advocates on the Central Coast say knowing your rights can make a critical difference for people who may encounter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, regardless of immigration status.

Vanessa Frank, executive director of Mariposa Advocacy and Legal Services, said her organization has seen growing challenges over the past year as immigration cases become more complex and harder to advance.

“We’ve had people come to us who have been living here relatively peacefully until now,” Frank said. “The process they were engaged in has become more complicated. Doors have been shut, so we’ve had to reorganize our strategies to keep them here with their families.”

Mariposa Advocacy and Legal Services works with low-income residents across the Central Coast, many of whom she says are now seeking guidance amid heightened uncertainty and fear.

Frank emphasized that constitutional rights apply to everyone, regardless of legal status. She said people who encounter ICE have the right to remain silent and do not have to answer questions about their immigration status.

“In a very calm and judgment-free way, people can state that they understand they have the right to remain silent and that they wish to exercise that right,” Frank said.

That message is spreading beyond legal offices and into everyday community spaces.

Carlos Alvarez, a barber in Carpinteria, said his shop keeps flyers posted outside with information about ICE encounters to help inform customers and neighbors.

“There are a lot of people who are afraid to come out,” Alvarez said. “One of my customers’ mom is afraid to bring her son in because of what might happen. Having that information is good. It’s what people need.”

Alvarez said even though he is a 10th-generation resident, he still has safety concerns.

“Am I afraid of getting stopped by ICE? No,” he said. “But who knows what could happen in a small, short interaction.”

Frank said being informed ahead of time can help people remain calm and prepared if they ever face an ICE encounter.

“Knowing your rights before something happens can reduce panic and help people make clear decisions in stressful situations,” she said.

