Construction of the Modoc Multi-Use Path resumes, completion estimated for April

Construction on Phase II of the Modoc Multi-Use Path began on Oct. 6 and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Work will be in progress from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The project completes an 8-mile-long pathway from Isla Vista to Arroyo Burro Beach and Santa Barbara for pedestrians and cyclists.

The $6.5 million project will extend the Obern Trail from the western intersection of Encore Drive to the intersection of Via Senda.

The Modoc Multi-Use Path is designed to separate bicyclists and pedestrians from motor vehicles and will feature new pedestrian crossings, permitting residents to cross Modoc Road and reach Obern Trail.

Construction will start at Encore Drive and the entrance to Obern Trail at the west end of the project. Granite Construction is set to stage equipment on the east end of the site.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, the development is being funded by the County General Fund ($1.1 million), a State Active Transportation Program Grant ($2.6 million), the County Service Area 2 Special District ($1 million), Measure A ($1.3 million) and the State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account ($500,000).

Phase I was approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2022 and construction was finalized in August 2023. As Phase II continues, flaggers will be present to help pedestrians and cyclists through the work area.

