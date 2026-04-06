Construction starts Monday for Highway 101 widening project in Santa Barbara

Work begins Monday, April 5, on the Santa Barbara North Segment, the last part of the Highway 101 widening project. Once completed, the project will add nearly 11 miles of continuous carpool lanes along the route.

Highlights include a rebuilt Cabrillo Boulevard interchange featuring two new bridges and a teardrop roundabout to help improve traffic flow. The new freeway lanes will use concrete designed to reduce noise in nearby neighborhoods.

Drivers will first notice the permanent closure of the southbound off-ramp at Los Patos Way, followed by the closure of the northbound off-ramp at Cabrillo Boulevard a few weeks later. Detours will guide drivers to alternate exits.

Throughout construction, crews will keep two lanes open in each direction during the day to maintain traffic access. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.