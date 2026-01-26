Construction updates on South Highway 101

Nighttime vegetation clearing is underway along Cabrillo Boulevard and Highway 101 in north Santa Barbara, as crews get ready for major construction starting this spring. In the southern segment, crews are building retaining walls, improving drainage, paving new lanes, and upgrading lighting and sign foundations.

In Montecito, ongoing improvements are being made to storm drains, safety barriers, ramp infrastructure, and bridges at Romero, San Ysidro, and Oak Creek.

Drivers should expect several lane and ramp closures, especially at night. City officials urge travelers to drive safely through the construction zones and note that speed limits have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.