Cottage Health Careers Academy launches at San Marcos High School

Cottage Health and the Santa Barbara Unified School District have joined forces to launch the Cottage Health Careers Academy at San Marcos High School, creating a new educational pathway for students eager to pursue careers in health care.

The academy establishes a direct route for students interested in medical professions, offering coursework and hands-on experiences designed to prepare them for high-demand jobs in the field.

An expanded program is now in development, backed by a $1.5 million gift from Cottage Health. The funding will support curriculum design, facility upgrades, instructional materials and clinical preparation for students.

“When a child is born and becomes the student we ask about — we ask what opportunities will they have?” said Eric Seale, Board Chair of Cottage Health. “Cottage Health Careers Academy offers that support.”

Program leaders say the goal is to prepare local students for in-demand health care careers while strengthening the region’s future workforce.

San Marcos alumna Karen Garcia, now a registered nurse with Cottage Health, said the program helped shape her career path.

“I had this idea that I was going to take care of babies and just cuddle them — and yes, that’s a plus — but it definitely opens your eyes to how broad the medical field is,” Garcia said. “You’re taking care of people at the beginning of life and at the end.”

In addition to the expanded programming, school officials plan to build a dedicated center for the academy on campus. The Royal Pride Foundation is leading fundraising efforts to support construction.

“I’m excited to see how the new building will give us the opportunity to do hands-on learning experiences rather than just take notes in the classroom,” said Hayden Jones, a student enrolled in the program.

Plans call for the facility to be completed by 2027.