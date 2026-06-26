Crash sparks fire on Southbound Highway 101 near Los Alamos

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames after crashing on SB Highway 101 just north of Los Alamos on Friday, June 26.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided head on with a bus.

The car became fully engulfed in flames upon impact and the fire extended to the bus, which also became fully engulfed.

All passengers on the bus exited safely before the fire spread.

Fourteen bus passengers suffered minor injuries.

The number of occupants in the car is unknown.

According to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page, the crash initially closed all lanes on the SB Highway 101 and reduced NB Highway 101 to one lane. Lanes were reopened at approximately 5:10 a.m.