Deadly crash snarls traffic along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara

At least one person was killed in a crash along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was reported at around 6:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway and the Castillo Street offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle involved was overturned.

The incident closed the northbound lanes for hours and caused congestion on surrounding streets like Bath and West Carillo.

As of 10:30 a.m., Caltrans reported one lane at Mission Street had reopened.

Caltrans reported the investigation, which involves CHP, could be lengthy.

No other information was immediately available.

