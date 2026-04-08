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Deltopia 2026 sees sharp drop in emergencies and arrests

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Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
Aerial view of Del Playa on Saturday, April 6, 2024
2024 Deltopia Del Playa .jpg
Posted

New data released from Santa Barbara County on Tuesday night shows a dramatic improvement in public safety during the 2026 Deltopia weekend (April 3–5), with major declines in both medical calls and law enforcement activity.

Emergency medical services reported 7 contacts, a 95% drop from 135 in 2025. Of those, 2 required hospital transport, while most were treated on-site or declined care.

Notably, none occurred in the traditional Deltopia party areas.

Law enforcement also saw a steep decline, issuing 42 citations and making 6 arrests, down more than 90% from last year. Officials reported no deaths, cliff falls, or uses of force.

Authorities credit a new amplified music ordinance and the debut of the Soltopia festival, a permitted event that drew over 12,000 attendees with live music, food, and on-site safety resources.

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Officials say the results reflect a shift toward safer, more organized celebrations and plan to build on the progress in future years.

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