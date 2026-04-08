Deltopia 2026 sees sharp drop in emergencies and arrests

New data released from Santa Barbara County on Tuesday night shows a dramatic improvement in public safety during the 2026 Deltopia weekend (April 3–5), with major declines in both medical calls and law enforcement activity.

Emergency medical services reported 7 contacts, a 95% drop from 135 in 2025. Of those, 2 required hospital transport, while most were treated on-site or declined care.

Notably, none occurred in the traditional Deltopia party areas.

Law enforcement also saw a steep decline, issuing 42 citations and making 6 arrests, down more than 90% from last year. Officials reported no deaths, cliff falls, or uses of force.

Authorities credit a new amplified music ordinance and the debut of the Soltopia festival, a permitted event that drew over 12,000 attendees with live music, food, and on-site safety resources.

County of Santa Barbara

Officials say the results reflect a shift toward safer, more organized celebrations and plan to build on the progress in future years.