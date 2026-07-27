Deputies looking for suspect in Goleta Target robbery

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Target store in Goleta on Monday.

Sheriff's officials say it happened at about 9:50 a.m. on July 27.

The man reportedly tried to purchase two iPads with a stolen credit card. When the transaction was declined, authorities say he forcibly took the iPads while saying he had a gun.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s with a dark complexion. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with sparkles, a blue disposable face mask, blue sweatpants, and athletic shoes.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

The man was last seen running westbound through the parking lot.

Because he may be armed, sheriff's officials say anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information that could help identify him or about the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff's office.