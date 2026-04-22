Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

UPDATE: Deputies search for a felony suspect who hit a patrol vehicle in Goleta

santa barbara sheriff.JPG
KSBY
santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE (9:48 p.m.): Officials say the suspect is believed to be 40-year-old Anthony Torres Lopez Jr. of Santa Barbara. Lopez is described as 6 feet tall with black hair and a scruffy beard. He shed clothing as he fled on foot, and it is unknown what he is currently wearing.

Before fleeing, the suspect drove along a footpath. His vehicle has since been towed from the path. Lopez remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are asking the public to call 911 if he is spotted, or if anyone knows about his whereabouts.
——
ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies are searching for a suspect with a felony warrant who fled on foot after hitting a deputy's vehicle in Goleta.

The incident began around 6:04 p.m. near South Patterson Avenue and Overpass Road. Authorities say the suspect struck the deputy's vehicle with their own car before running from the scene.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the ongoing search, including K-9 units, Santa Barbara County Air Support, the California Highway Patrol, and the UC Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the search continues.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community