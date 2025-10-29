Detectives ask for public's help in multi-million dollar jewelry heist in Goleta

Almost two months ago millions of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from Baroness Jewelers on Calle Real in Goleta according to sheriff's detectives and now officials are asking for the public's help in identifying additional victims.

Deputies responded to the store on August 16 after reports of a break-in. Investigators believe the burglary happened in the early morning hours of August 15 and may be connected to other recent jewelry store heists across California.

Detectives say millions of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen including items that belonged to customers. Detectives are asking anyone who had jewelry at Baroness Jewelers for repair or resale to contact them.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150.